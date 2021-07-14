The TC debates on the constitutionality of the first state of alarm

Confinement in Spain. (Photo: .)

The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC) resumes at ten on Wednesday the deliberation on the proposal of one of its magistrates to declare unconstitutional the first state of alarm decreed by the Government to combat the pandemic.

The plenary, which has already met this Tuesday from ten o’clock in the morning and is summoned to discuss this issue until Thursday, is presented divided, although the vote on the constitutionality of the state of alarm may take place earlier, they have informed Efe court sources.

During yesterday’s session some magistrates have presented their legal foundations, but there are still others to do so.

Tie positions

The deliberation on the decree of state of alarm began on June 24 but, when noting a tie in the positions of the members of the plenary session and given the importance of the decision, it was decided to postpone the vote to open a period of reflection.

This was agreed after two days of intense deliberations, in which the guarantee court was divided into two blocks of five magistrates and with the doubt whether the vice president of the court, Encarnación Roca, would finally vote for or against the proposed draft.

Against the progressive bloc of Cándido Conde Pumpido, Maria Luisa Balaguer and Juan Antonio Xiol, who have joined two conservatives, President Juan Jose González Rivas and Andrés Ollero, who understand that the Government acted correctly by opting for the state of alarm to decree home confinement.

On the other side are five conservatives, the rapporteur of the proposal Pedro González Trevijano, Alfredo Montoya, Santiago Martínez Vares, Ricardo Enríquez and Antonio Narváez, who consider that the Executive decree suspended fundamental rights and, therefore, the legal umbrella should have been the state of exception.

The restrictions agreed by the Government exceeded the legal framework of the state of alarm

Read more

In his proposal, González Trevijano points out that the restrictions agreed by the Government exceeded the legal framework of the state of alarm, since they suspended instead of limiting the exercise of fundamental rights, something that should have been agreed through the state of emergency.

The text considers that the intensity and severity of these limitations, such as the right of movement, as a result of home confinement, resulted in a suspension that is not accommodated in the Constitution.

However, the rapporteur does not question the restrictions on these fundamental rights, but rather the instrument used by the Government to carry them out, since he understands that the state of alarm does not allow a generalized suspension of fundamental rights.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE