NEW YORK – As the economic decline worsens and unemployment numbers skyrocket across the nation, millions of Americans desperately seek to benefit from state-provided unemployment insurance plus federally allocated funds.

Under the CARES Act, any eligible unemployed person will receive regular unemployment insurance offered by their state plus $ 600 per week from the federal government. The additional funds will be distributed from April 5 to July 31.

An American who meets your state’s unemployment insurance requirements will automatically add $ 600 to your weekly payment.

That means if the state provides you $ 500 for unemployment insurance, then the federal government will give you $ 600 more, for a total of $ 1,100.

BUT ARE THOSE $ 600 TAX ​​FREE?

Unemployment insurance in general is not exempt from taxes (unlike the economic assistance offered by the CARES Law). Any money you receive from the federal or state government unemployment fund is included in your gross income and added to your regular income rate.

At the beginning of next year, the beneficiary of those funds will receive Form 1099-G, which is used to declare certain government payments. The form lists the total amount of unemployment payments you received in 2020 and must be used to complete the tax return. It is important that the taxpayer make sure to pay the correct amount of tax, otherwise the IRS could impose penalties.

THEN HOW ARE THEY PAID?

There are two ways to pay income taxes for unemployment insurance: with withholdings or estimated quarterly payments.

The taxpayer can request the IRS to have taxes automatically deducted from the check before it is paid, as would be done with a traditional paycheck. For this process it is necessary to submit Form W-4V or Request for Voluntary Withholding.

The W-4V form will direct the state government to withhold 10% of each federal income tax payment. Additionally, you will also take a portion of the state tax money, if applicable.

Entities like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California do not impose the tax lien on state unemployment funds, but the federal government does levy the additional funds of $ 600.

The other option is to make quarterly payments to the IRS for the estimated amount of future tax liability; however, this method requires some calculations to be made to cover the debt adequately.

The IRS notes that failing to meet payment deadlines every three months or paying less than what is owed can result in a fine.

A child support debt could alter your aid amount, processing time, and perhaps even what your new partner receives if they file taxes together.

IMPORTANT. Workers could receive a federal tax bill of hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on how long benefits are collected and their overall tax situation. Even underpayment penalties could be assessed when they file their 2020 returns.

The US Department of Labor said in recent days that several states have reported “technological challenges” in implementing tax withholding for payments of $ 600.

If states cannot withhold federal taxes, then they must notify beneficiaries that their $ 600 payments are subject to federal taxes.

