The tax for the richest



The country’s economy is at stake.

Photo: Thomas Cain / Getty Images

History teaches that the great distances between rich and poor end up destabilizing society. There is a moment when the arrogance of the former and the resentment of the latter leads to a confrontation that puts the political system to the test.

The United States is at a crossroads with the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden. Its investment proposals in infrastructure are accompanied by a tax increase in the wealthiest sector to pay it.

The idea goes beyond raising a tax to pay a bill, but rather taking a turn that changes the distribution of wealth in society. The reasons for the loss of purchasing power of the American are several. Technology, globalization, the collapse of unions and the erosion of the value of the minimum wage.

However, the most determining factor in the last 40 years was the reduction of taxes on companies and people with higher incomes. It was an economic and cultural change that turned the tax code upside down.

A worker today pays a higher percentage of taxes than a millionaire and more money than many gigantic companies.

Instead of keeping the bet on the consumer’s pocket as the motor nerve of the economy, the corporate sector is prioritized with the illusion that companies with more money will invest in machinery and provide more employment.

While the personal spending of the richest “spills” the benefit to those who provide services.

Starting in the eighties, reducing taxes became an article of faith in the republican religion to be done when there is a crisis to stimulate the economy or to distribute profits when there is a boom. The deficits of the irresponsible tax cut we say the social programs and led to the indebtedness of the consumer who continued to buy with less money.

Biden’s proposals are reasonable to make the tax balance more adequate.

For example, one of Biden’s proposals increases taxes for Americans who earn more than $ 400,000. An increase in the corporate rate of more than 28% from the current 21%. With Trump it was reduced by 35%

He also wants to tax long-term capital gains at the same rate as the wages of households that earn more than a million dollars a year.

This is the time to drive change. There is a business sector ready for corrections because they understand the economic and political impact of staying the current course. For the Republicans, nothing changed in 40 years, not even their ideological extremism.