The Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS) has confirmed that it will issue the judgment on the possible penalty to Manchester City in Europe in the first half of July. This was announced by the body itself after completing all the hearings in the appeal requested by the English club.

06/10/2020 at 17:08

CEST

Pol Ballús

From last Monday to Wednesday, the Manchester City and UEFA they presented to the TAS their arguments on the case. After completing the entire process, the TAS has published the following statement:

“At the end of the hearings, the two parties involved (Manchester City and UEFA) have expressed their satisfaction regarding the development of the process & rdquor ;, words that contrast with City’s total rejection of the resolution published by UEFA months ago.

With this decision, the TAS confirms that the final resolution will be known before the next edition of the Champions League begins, something that would prevent Manchester City from resorting to a precautionary suspension of the potential punishment.

Remember that the initial sanction proposed by the UEFA for the English club it was the exclusion for two seasons from European competitions. At Manchester City they considered the sanction completely unfair, and they imposed an appeal in the Swiss court that could not be held until this week.

Within ‘citizen’ they maintain confidence that the sanction will be revoked, arguing that they have the necessary evidence to justify that the club’s accounts and income are perfectly audited, and do not breach the Fair Play Financial as UEFA ruled.

The final decision will be a key moment for the next market, as a two-year sanction in Europe could make it difficult for Manchester City to keep all its stars.