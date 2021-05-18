“The Targaryens are as crazy as it seems” in House of the Dragon – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones will go back several centuries in the history of Westeros to relate the conquest and reign of the Targaryens over the continent. A series that will arrive on HBO Max next year and that, as promised by those in charge, will reflect the degree of madness of the dragon riders in which Daenerys fell in the last chapters of the original series.

The series takes place 300 years before the events related in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones and will focus on the most chaotic lineage of Westeros. “I am very excited to present the whole world that exists in Westeros, a broader panorama and more characters,” said WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who announced that the series will show that “the Targaryens are as crazy as they seem.”

“It is, literally, the essence of good drama,” he said in an interview with Deadline in which he seems to confirm that House of the Dragon will make good the saying of Westeros that ensures that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.

Proof of this will be the character in Matt Smith’s series, Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne. He is, according to HBO, an “incomparable warrior” and a dragon rider who, for better or for worse, “possesses the true blood of the dragon.”

He will be accompanied by the Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, who is the king’s first-born, is a pure Valyrian blood and also a dragon rider. Additionally, Paddy Considine will play the king, Viserys Targaryen, the last rider of the legendary dragon Balerion.

