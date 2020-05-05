The head of the oil tankers union Antonio Cassia asked to be “in solidarity with YPF, which is a company for everyone” and made a call for “large consumers to honor their commitments because the situation is difficult and cash flow must be guaranteed for the operation of the establishments ”.

Cassia stressed that “the government since the assumption of Guillermo Nilsen is carrying out a sound policy of strengthening the YPF as the axis of energy policy” and added that “with the appointment of Sergio Afronti that course is deepened because he is a man with a clear ypefiana vocation , of proven experience and knowledgeable about the Company ”·

“The workers are aware of the current government’s effort to reverse the deterioration situation that began to deepen when the price freeze occurred in the previous stage,” said the union leader, adding that “there is an open and fluid dialogue with the minister. Kulfas for the revival of the sector from reaching an agreement for a barrel price that encourages investment in the sector ”.

The leader of the oil tankers said that “it is necessary to advance in the dialogue that the ministry proposes between the companies, the unions and the producing provinces so that as the health emergency is overcome there is a reactivation of the entire energy sector.”

“This directory and the appointment of Afronti, as well as the open dialogue with Kulfas, encourages us to hope that YPF will succeed; The union will continue to accompany with the hard effort that we workers make, but it is also necessary that consumers, including provinces, organizations, large companies, and all comply and regularize their payments with the company because it is necessary to guarantee in a normal fluid funds ”, concluded the secretary of the Supeh Federation.

.