The Tamarite wins 2-4 in the fiefdom of Sabiñánigo

04/18/2021 at 3:21 PM CEST

The Tamarite added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-4 against him Sabinanigo this sunday in the Joaquin Ascaso. Thanks to this result, the Tamaritan team is seventh, while the Sabinanigo he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The first part of the duel started in a favorable way for him. Tamarite, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Albert in the 37th minute. The Tamaritan team joined again, increasing the score with a goal of Alexis Espinosa just before the final whistle, specifically at 44, thus ending the first half with the score 0-2.

In the second half, luck came for the Sabiñanense team, who cut the distance with a goal from Paco blasco in the 60th minute. Then the local team scored again in the 75th minute thanks to a goal from Gorgas. But later another goal from Alexis Espinosa, which thus achieved a double, put the visiting team ahead in the 85th minute. Tamarite, who distanced himself by establishing 2-4 through a goal of Joel casals shortly before the end, specifically in 89, thus closing the game with a result of 2-4 in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Sabinanigo from Pitu Lerga relieved Paco Blasco, Gorgas, Herranz, Toñin Echevarria Y Grace for Chema Zamora, Ferruz, Aitor Villalba, Grease Y Hector, while the technician of the Tamarite, Felix, ordered the entry of Gerard, Pau, Joel casals Y Bernadó to supply Cervera, David Sales, Pol Raluy Masich Y Albert.

The referee warned with a yellow card to David muñoz, Ferruz, Grease, Goatherd Y Gorgas by the Sabinanigo already Gerard, Vouchers Y Guillem by the Tamaritan team.

With this result, the Sabinanigo remains with 18 points and the Tamarite it goes up to 29 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Sabinanigo is against him Fraga, Meanwhile he Tamarite will face the CF Épila.

Data sheetSabinanigo:Navarro, Cabrero, Héctor (Gracia, min.85), Villar, Ivan Toro, Aitor Villalba (Herranz, min.57), Ferruz (Gorgas, min.46), Oscar Ortiz, Grasa (Toñin Echevarria, min.71), Chema Zamora (Paco Blasco, min.46) and David MuñozTamarite:David Salas, David Sales (Pau, min.53), Ricky, Alexis Espinosa, Cervera (Gerard, min.4), Cons, Vales, Guillem, Pol Raluy Masich (Joel Casals, min.73), Albert (Bernadó, min .73) and JordiStadium:Joaquin AscasoGoals:Albert (0-1, min. 37), Alexis Espinosa (0-2, min. 44), Paco Blasco (1-2, min. 60), Gorgas (2-2, min. 75), Alexis Espinosa (2 -3, min. 85) and Joel Casals (2-4, min. 89)