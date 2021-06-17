The Tamagotchi is back, now in smartwatch form

Tamagotchi have marked generations and remain in force despite the fact that 2021 marks 25 years since the launch of the first version. Taking advantage of the anniversary, Bandai announced the launch of a new version of its popular virtual pet, in this case in the form of a smartwatch.

The Tamagotchi Smart is the latest addition to the Japanese brand’s device catalog. With the boom in smart watches, it was to be expected an adaptation related to the toy that went on the market in 1996. But beyond the shape, the new Tamagotchi presents two great additions: touch screen and voice control.

Unlike previous versions, the Tamagotchi Smart no longer relies on the traditional three buttons located below the screen to interact with the virtual pet. Most of the actions are performed using the touch controls, although the toy maintains the physical controls on the front.

Regarding the use of the voice, the device allows to “wake up” the character by speaking to him. Regardless, Bandai has not endowed the gadget with voice recognition technology. This means that the microphone only detects that the user is speaking to it, but does not really identify what it is saying.

Tamagotchi Smart clings to nostalgia, but incorporates modern features

According to the promotional video posted by Bandai, the Tamagotchi Smart introduces new characters and styles. Also, the toy is compatible with TamaSma cards, which are sold separately and connect to the smartwatch to download more content.

Other interesting features that you can observe in the clip are the cooperative mode, which allows users to interact with their virtual pets, and the ability to play music. Logically, the device not only has the shape of a clock, but it actually allows you to see the time on the main screen, and also serves to count the steps. It is endowed with a battery that promises 30 hours of battery life.

Unlike previous versions, it is not yet known if the Tamagotchi Smart will be available internationally. For now, it will begin to be sold in Japan from next November in exchange for 6,380 yen (58 dollars, approximately); TamaSma cards are offered for one thousand yen.

