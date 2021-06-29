The talk that Mads Mikkelsen wanted to have with Johnny Depp

After being cast as Johnny Depp’s replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3, Mads Mikkelsen felt he should speak to the actor.

In the midst of the scandal that we all know, Johnny Depp was invited by Warner Bros to leave Fantastic Beasts 3. A decision that was made very badly by the actor’s fans, but that could not be changed. That’s how the studio decided to go looking for a new actor for the film, and Mads Mikkelsen was the perfect choice.

Recently, Mads Mikkelsen revealed that he understands very well the controversy that this decision generated among fans; but that, despite this, he was not going to miss this opportunity since he was fascinated by the script of Fantastic Animals 3. These new details were shared during a conversation with The Sunday Times, where he also confessed that he would have liked to be able to get in touch with I contacted Johnny Depp when it all happened.

A conversation that didn’t happen

Since he was chosen to replace Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen was always very sincere about this situation and always answered every question with complete honesty. In this way, he already affirmed that “to copy Depp would be a creative suicide.” Now, the actor revealed how he would have liked to handle the matter. “I mean, obviously, they were going to make the movie, and obviously he wasn’t involved anymore,” he started saying.

But it wasn’t my fight. And i don’t know what happened [en su vida privada], I don’t know if it was fair that he lost his job, but I knew the film was in the works and I would have loved to be able to talk to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don’t know him in that sense. They called me, they were clearly in a rush and I loved the script so I said yes. And I know it was controversial for a lot of people, but that’s how it happens from time to time, ”revealed Mads Mikkelsen.