‘The Talk’ Cohost Carrie Ann Inaba Gives Health Update During Leave of Absence

One month after The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was taking a leave of absence to focus on her well-being, she gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old TV personality posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing herself in a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. According to Mayo Clinic, several medical conditions — including severe anemia, decompression sickness, and burns — are treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which allows a person to breathe in “pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.” Inside, “the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure” to promote healing within the body.

“This is what I’m doing today …. can you guess what it is? 💫, ”Carrie Ann captioned the Instagram pics. “Swipe ➡️ through to get a fuller picture … Hint: @justinbieber does it too. 😉👍🏻. “

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Dancing With the Stars judge gave followers a closer look of the experience in a video.

“Hey everyone and welcome to my first hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatment,” she said. The former actress then showed what she had brought with her to help pass the time — water, a book, glasses and a walkie-talkie to communicate with the technician.

After an hour, Carrie Ann was done with her first session in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber. She later gave a quick update when she returned home. “Today’s thought of the day is oxygen is important,” the Hawaii native said. “Just got back from my hyperbaric oxygen therapy. I did hyperbaric oxygen chamber and it felt great. I’m excited. I get to do this for a while and see how it works, and I’ll keep you posted. ”

Hundreds of fans immediately took to the comments section to share encouraging words of love and support with the ABC star. “Heal up Carrie Ann ❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote. “❤️🙏 lots of love, good vibes, and prayers coming your way always and forever!” a different fan said. “Love ya and hope you’re feeling better ❤️,” another added. “❤️ Get well, you are missed,” a follower commented.

Earlier this year, Carrie Ann experienced arm numbness and “sharp shooting pains,” which she later attributed to her spinal stenosis acting up as a result of inflammation and a fibromyalgia flare. In the past, Carrie Ann has shared details about her autoimmune diseases and health issues, including lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome, fibromyalgia, iron deficiency anemia, depression and anxiety.

