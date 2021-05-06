The talent that comes from a Barça subsidiary with promotion options

With Moriba as ‘MVP’

Barcelona B certified with the 2-1 victory against Ibiza its presence in the promotion of promotion to LaLiga SmartBank, achieved by a batch of players that make up the youngest squad in the history of the Barça subsidiary, among which Álex Collado stands out. , Konrad de la Fuente, Nico González or the one already installed in the first team Ilaix Moriba.

Few members remain of the subsidiary that last year was on the verge of promotion to Second Division A after falling in the final of the promotion against CE Sabadell.

Last Sunday against Ibiza they only repeated four: goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, midfielder Jandro Orellana and forwards Konrad de la Fuente and Rey Manaj, the top scorer of the course with 11 goals.

But little has affected the performance of the departure of some talents such as midfielder and captain Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchu’ (on loan to Girona) and defender Sergio Akieme (on loan to Almería), as well as the final rise to the first team of defenders Ronald Araújo and Óscar Mingueza, and the usual midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Barça youth players: the 25 most valuable players in La Masía

Ansu Fati (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 80 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Lionel Messi (Argentina – Barça – Market value: € 80 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Mauro Icardi (Argentina – PSG – Market value: € 55 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Dani Olmo (Spain – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 38 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Thiago (Spain – Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Adama Traoré (Spain – Wolves- Market value: € 35 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

André Onana (Cameroon – Ajax – Market value: € 30 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Héctor Bellerín (Spain – Arsenal – Market value: € 25 M

& copy imago images

To your profile

Jordi Alba (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 25 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Sergi Roberto (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 25 M)

& copy TM / imago images

To your profile

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain – Benfica – Market value: € 22 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Eric García (Spain – Manchester City – Market value: € 20 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Marc Cucurella (Spain – Getafe CF – Market value: € 20 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Riqui Puig (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 18 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Takefusa Kubo (Japan – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15m)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Carles Aleñá (Spain – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Rafinha (Brazil – PSG – Market value: € 15 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Gerard Piqué (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 12 million)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Gerard Deulofeu (Spain – Udinese – Market value: € 12 M)

& copy imago images

To your profile

Sergio Busquets (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 million)

& copy TM / imago images

To your profile

Marc Bartra (Spain – Real Betis – Market value: € 10 million)

& copy imago images

Munir El Haddadi (Morocco – Sevilla FC- Market value: € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Óscar Mingueza (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 million)

& copy imago images

Ilaix Moriba (Spain – Barça – Market value: € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Carles Pérez (Spain – AS Roma – Market value: € 9 million)

& copy imago images

Koeman and goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas

In addition, striker Konrad de la Fuente and goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Arnau Tenas have also repeatedly entered Ronald Koeman’s calls, and for this reason they have been absent in some games of the subsidiary.

These absences, plus those of the injured, have been replaced with the appearance of a hugely young talent led, among others, by defenders Alejandro Balde and Arnau Comas, and midfielder Nico González, son of one of the best footballers in history. from Deportivo de la Coruña, Francisco Javier González ‘Fran’.

