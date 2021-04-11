The Talavera de la Reina prevails over the Internacional at home

Apr 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM CEST

The International could not beat the Talavera, who won 2-0 during the duel played this Sunday in The meadow. The Talavera de la Reina faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last game against the Sanse by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the International he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Badajoz. After the duel, the Toledo team is fifth, while the International he is sixth at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Talavera de la Reina, who opened the scoring with a goal from David Añón, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break came the goal for the local team, who put more land in between with a goal of Bourdal on the verge of the end, in 92, concluding the match with a score of 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The Moraleja de Enmedio coach gave entry to Poley, Table Y frames replacing Ditch, Barral Y Mancebo, while on the part of the Talavera it was replaced Victor Ruiz, Edmílson Santos, Mario Gomez Y Chaco for Dorrio, Pablo monroy, David Añón Y Rodrigo antonio.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Gongora, David Añón Y Choco, of Talavera and three to Rabadan, Farmhouse Y blacksmith of International.

At the moment, both teams are left with 30 points in the Second Phase of Second B.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of Second B: the International will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Extremadura UD at home, while the Talavera de la Reina will play against him RM Castilla at home.

Data sheetTalavera de la Reina:Edu Sousa, Bourdal, Vicente Romero, Juanma, Choco, Góngora, Jon Ceberio, Pablo Monroy (Edmílson Santos, min.55), Rodrigo Antonio (Chaco, min.85), Dorrio (Víctor Ruiz, min.55) and David Añón (Mario Gómez, min.82)International:Yelco, Reguera (Poley, min.55), Cortijo, Herrero, Expósito, Rabadan, Arthur, Villacañas, Sergio Arribas, Barral (De Mesa, min.55) and Mancebo (Marcos, min.74)Stadium:The meadowGoals:David Añón (1-0, min. 45) and Bourdal (2-0, min. 92)