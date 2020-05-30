The taco chronicles pays tribute to the people who have contributed to preserving the gastronomic tradition of tacos and explains the origin of each of them.

Mexico City, May 29 (SinEmbargo) .– The original Mexican series of Netflix, The taco chronicles, Triumphed in the James Beard Media Awards, awards considered as Oscar from the gastronomic world.

The series of the entertainment platform covers, through six episodes, the states of Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Michoacán, Sonora and the State of Mexico to show the world different tacos, a wealth of Mexican gastronomy.

The James Beard Media Award has recognized production in the category of Best Television Show on Location “For having highlighted the cultural, historical and gastronomic importance of tacos de pastor, carnitas, basket, roast, barbecue and stew, which are a core part of the culinary universe of Mexico.”

The Chronicles of Taco was created by the Mexican Pablo Cruz, directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio and produced by El Estudio, Canana and Gloria Content. The series highlighted a cultural symbol of Mexicans worldwide.

“Talk about the importance of making the work of chefs visible, and about an industry that is going through a bad time today that is forcing it to rethink,” Pablo Cruz said in a statement.

In addition, this production pays tribute to the people who have contributed to preserving the gastronomic tradition of tacos and explains the origin of each of them.

During the 2020 edition of this installment called the James Beard Awards At Home for current times, the crisis that restaurants around the world are going through due to the health crisis by COVID-19 was highlighted.

