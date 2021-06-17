The tablet market grows for the first time in years, with Samsung and Apple alone in the front

Surely there will be more reasons than the pandemic, but the truth is that confinements and teleworking have encouraged (after many years of declines) a market for tablets that will grow again in 2021.

It does not have to have been a direct consequence, and in fact there are surely many more reasons, although the reality is that the tablet market has grown in the first quarter of 2021 for the first time in years, driven by the pandemic, massive confinements and teleworking, among other things.

The experts from Counterpoint Research presented us with the results of their studies focused on tablets and their sales figures, with very positive results on both the Android and iOS platforms showing a year-on-year growth of up to 53% in the first quarter of 2021.

And all this after close the year 2020 positive after several continuous fall exercises, with a growth in sales of 19% compared to 2019, especially thanks to remote work, distance education and confinement.

The pandemic encourages PC and tablet sales after several years in the red, growing on both Android and iOS and with Samsung and Apple becoming practically the only contenders in the tablet industry.

The truth is that another reputable consultancy such as IDC predicts another bad year for tablets in 2021, despite this good start, and that is renewal periods for these types of devices are much longer than those of a mobile phone or other types of gadgets or wearables.

In any case, most manufacturers that are still betting on selling tablets have had to increase production to meet demand, also in a complex scenario due to the chip crisis and with a competition basically focused on two firms, that of Manzana in iOS (obvious) and that of a Samsung that continues to fight practically alone in the catalog of Android tablets.

Even have increased their market shares both Samsung and Apple, seeing Huawei drop from 11% to 5% after the US veto, and with iPads growing 33% in sales to reach a 37% share in the market. Apple is again confirmed to be absolute king here among tablets.

Samsung also grew from 16% market share up to 20% after this first quarter of 2021 that we analyze, leaving Lenovo (9%) and Amazon (9%) far behind.

What’s more, Apple’s dominance could be increased even more so with the arrival of the iPad Pro with an M1 chip, which has received very positive reviews from the industry and consumers, although suffering for now some supply problems as for Liquid Retina XDR chips and displays that have weighed down their deliveries.

We will not say that it was not expected, because we all really imagined this or at least something similar, with an increase in sales to a greater or lesser extent, and Apple and Samsung as the only manufacturers still betting for renewing their tablets annually … Did you have another idea about it?

