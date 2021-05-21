the tablet Huawei Matepad T10 for 130 euros

As always in 20 Bits we tell you the latest offers that Lidl proposes in terms of electronic devices. On this occasion, the supermarket company has put the Huawei MatePad T10 tablet on sale with a quite considerable discount, going from 170 euros to € 129.99 (only available on the website).

The tablet is only available in a blue color called ‘Deepsea Blue’. You should also bear in mind that to those 130 euros you have to add the shipping costs that are € 3.99 per order, regardless of the number of items purchased.

Next, we will tell you all the characteristics of this tablet so that you can decide on your purchase. Do it fast because as always with all Lidl offerings, products sell out quickly, and for such a cost-effective device in terms of value for money, the units will probably last only a few minutes.

Features of the Huawei MatePad T10

Screen: IPS HD 9.7 inches Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels.Processor: Kirin 710A 8-core.Internal memory: 16GB RAM + 16GB ROM (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD ™ memory card).Main chamber: 5 MP.Frontal camera: 2 MP.Sound: 2 speakers with stereo sound.Operating system: Android 10.Drums: 5100 mAh. Charging time: 2.8 hours (its use promises to be up to 32 hours without charging).

The tablet weighs 450 grams, almost half a kilo. It is not very heavy for its size, taking into account that its main use is multimedia, so it will not be necessary to carry it all the time.

It is easy to handle thanks to the lightweight metal back cover with ergonomic curves.

EBook and multitasking modes

In addition, it should also be noted that the tablet has a mode ‘eBook’ that when activated causes an adjustment in display colors to provide a paper-like reading experience. On the other hand also offers different smart functions such as ‘Children’s Space’, offering up to four modes of eye protection for the little ones; and the function ‘Multiplier App ‘ which enables view two screens of the same application simultaneously.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.