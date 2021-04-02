The tables have turned: Ethereum returns to ATH as Bitcoin stalls

In recent weeks, Bitcoin has consistently outperformed Ethereum, which has struggled to break above $ 1,850 for a long time. Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency was making headway when it came to its price.

Ethereum sees a wave of positive developments

Ethereum recently came into the spotlight after Visa revealed that it will start using its network to process USDC transactions. This finally happened earlier this week, when the card company processed its first crypto payment directly on the Ethereum blockchain. The move signaled increased adoption of cryptocurrencies by a traditional financial giant, and increased the price of Ethereum by 5%.

According to the ETH developers, the update that will destroy the coins seems particularly popular with the community, especially after the recent tensions with ETH miners.

Ethereum returns to its ATH

In the last 7 days, Ethereum has risen more than 23%, starting at $ 1,623 and reaching $ 2,002 at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, the price of BTC increased by only 13.05% during the same period, starting at $ 53,000 and reaching $ 59,850 at press time.

ETH growth progressed steadily, often encountering resistance such as $ 1,725, $ 1,850, and $ 1,950. And, while they typically stopped the coin’s progress for a while, ETH eventually managed to break through them until it rallied back to $ 2,002. The coin is not exactly at its ATH yet, as the record price reached on February 20 is at $ 2,036. However, it is now closer to it than ever, and it is more than possible that ETH will reach this level very soon, and will probably reach a new milestone.