Improve the temporary cardiac pacing and reduce associated complications This procedure is the objective of KronoSafe, developed by the Science Park of the Miguel Hernández University (PCUMH) of Elche, in collaboration with the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Vinalopó de Elche, coordinated by the intensivist doctor of this Hospital Raimundo Vicente.

Thanks to this innovative and pioneering sexternal clamping system for pacemakers, the start-up ICU Medical Technologies, promoted by Dr. Vicente, has received a financial support of 40,000 euros from the Headstart Funding program, convened by the EIT Health Spain network, to bring its healthcare development to the market and to society.

In addition, acceleration experts will offer support and advice to the company to optimize the market launch of its product. Specifically, the company has been awarded in the Medical Devices category. The next step of the start-up ICU Medical Technologies is to obtain the CE marking to be able to market the external pacemaker holding device. To obtain the European certificate, the company receives advice and tutoring from experts from the UMH Science Park, who also supported it when presenting the documentation and preparing the procedures to access the Headstart Funding call.

As highlighted by the promoter of ICU Medical Technologies, Raimundo Vicente, “this recognition is a great boost to achieve the European mark and in turn, it will also allow us to accelerate the project to reach the market.” Temporal cardiac pacing is routinely used in intensive care units with the aim of urgently increasing the number of beats per minute in a patient. Compared to the classical procedure, Raimundo Vicente developed a new restraint system, which until now did not exist, which provides the necessary security for the procedure. “This technique is based on placing an external pacemaker generator with an electrode that reaches the patient’s heart, a system that provides time until recovery or until the implantation of a definitive device,” said Vicente.

However, until now, with the traditional procedure complications were registered in up to 35% of the occasions in which a transient cardiac pacing device was implanted. Thanks to this new device, it is possible to limit the number of complications derived from the procedure.

The KronoSafe prototype, designed by Dr. Vicente together with expert technicians from the Prototyping Laboratory of the UMH Science Park, was carried out within the Makers Program, launched by the PCUMH. This initiative seeks to support the creation of innovative products and offer different services such as novelty analysis, feasibility studies, prototype development or the design of a marketing plan. The Makers initiative is open to individuals, inventors or professionals, as well as companies with innovative product ideas in any sector, such as, among others, health, biotechnology or food.

