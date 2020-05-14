Three children in New York died of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey authorities they affirmed this Saturday that “The pandemic is a risk for boys.”

Cuomo stated his concern about Kawasaki syndrome: a disease unleashed by COVID-19 and that is related to children. The syndrome inflames blood vessels and life-threatening damage to the heart.

Children with Kawasaki often have a fever, a rash, and some develop heart complications that can be fatal.

Look also

These ozonation machines are on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are generating a false sense of security: they could be extremely dangerous to health.

New York State health officials are reviewing 73 similar cases.

It is associated with fever, rashes, swollen glands, and in severe cases, inflammation of the arteries of the heart. Scientists are still trying to determine if the syndrome is related to the new coronavirus because not all children with it have tested positive for the virus.

United States Health Officials plan to alert the international community to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19 to its state and local health departments, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

The United States is not the only country that has registered children with Kawasaki syndrome: England and Italy, among other countries in Europe, have reported cases of children with Kawasaki syndrome.

England reported cases of children who died “Without previous health conditions due to a rare inflammatory syndrome”. Even if they did not give the exact number of how many children died.

“It is rare, although it is very significant for those children who succeed, the number of cases is small”, Hancock, one of the ministers leading Britain’s COVID-19 response, said.

Source: ..