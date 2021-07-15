The Sympathizer: Robert Downey Jr. to star in new A24 and HBO drama series – Tomatazos

After playing Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years, the prominent actor Robert Downey Jr., who did not have the best job in Dolittle – 28%, a film that premiered after his final participation in Avengers: Endgame – 95% are ready to turn the page and take on a more serious role in a new drama series HBO has commissioned from A24.

The new project that is named The Sympathizer will be an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by the Vietnamese American writer Viet Thanh Nguyen. Deadline was the medium that released the news that Downey Jr. had been chosen as the protagonist of this new program, while Chan-wook Park (The Handmaiden – 94%, Perverse Ties – 69%) is on board as co-showrunner, alongside Don McKellar, and will also direct the series (via indieWire).

The novel is a spy thriller and cross-cultural satire on the struggles of a half French and half Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. A worldwide search is still underway for the title role, as well as the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese cast.

Nonetheless, based on what has already been revealed, Downey Jr. will play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists, all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment, including a promising congressman from Orange County, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director.

The Sympathizer will mean the return of the director Park chan-wook to television, after its 2018 limited series The Little Drummer Girlstarring Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, so it will certainly be a very interesting show too.

A hybrid of historical fiction and the spy genre, The Sympathizer focuses on a North Vietnamese mole embedded in the South Vietnamese army. When the mole is exiled to the United States, he remains ingrained in a local South Vietnamese community and becomes an advisor to an American film about the Vietnam War. The mole eventually returns to Vietnam to fight the communists.

Described as a ‘searing exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship’, the acclaimed novel has been described as a new classic in war fiction and has been compared to the works of Kafka, Orwell and le Carré, so their passage to television with the shelter of A24 will be something unique.

Downey Jr. spoke to Deadline (via indieWire) about the importance of adapting Nguyen’s work and was enthusiastic about the roles he will play on the series. In addition, he mentioned that it is the challenge he had been waiting for and promised to offer a good experience to the viewers.

Adapting the important and masterful work of Mr. Nguyen requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I hope this will be a creative production adventure for Susan, myself, and Team Downey, and an exhilarating process for me as I play these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners and co-parents … It’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been longing for, and I think we’ll bring an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.

