05/13/2020 2:30 pm

Today in the morning, as part of the event Summer Game Fest 2020We got our first look at the true power of the next generation of consoles thanks to the introduction of the Unreal Engine 5. The tech demo of this graphic engine amazed all the viewers, while appreciating how incredible it was in real time in PlayStation 5. That said, it appears that this technology will also be supported on the hybrid console of the Great N.

The Nintendo Switch It is not necessarily characterized by being the console with better graphics, however, this small system has proven to be much more powerful than we thought. In truth, no one expected to see The Witcher 3 running in a Switch. Now, information obtained from the page of Epic reveals to us that Unreal Engine 5 You could also have support in this little system:

“Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and will launch in late 2021, supporting the next generation of consoles, current consoles, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.”

The Switch It is certainly a current generation console, so it is safe to say that the arrival of this new and updated graphics engine will not only benefit the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Recall that this hybrid console currently has support for Unreal Engine 4, one more reason to believe that the new version will come to the system. It may not have the same functions or features as the more powerful consoles, but it will certainly be a substantial improvement.

Source: Epic

