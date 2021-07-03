The Swiss press thanks its heroes and doubts the expulsion of Freuler

07/03/2021 at 11:43 CEST

.

The Swiss press today raved about their country’s team despite their loss on penalties against Spain, but some headlines also questioned the expulsion of Remo Freuler midway through the second half, which changed the pace of the game.

“All of Switzerland is furious with him,” says the German daily Blick, while the 20 Minutes newspaper laments the referee’s decision and assures that “The world of football is that ugly.”

The Swiss press in French prefers to focus on the good performance of their team, able to face teams as powerful as Spain and France in the same week, and they speak of “broken dream”, a great headline that La Liberté uses so much like Arcinfo.

“Switzerland was heroic to the end”, affirms the Tribune de Genève, while the most poetic commentators speak of “a beautiful dream of two summer nights with a cruel awakening”.

“So close to the goal,” headlines Le Temps with a photo of the Swiss players consoling Vargas, protagonist of the last of the three penalties that “Nati”, as the national team is nicknamed, failed in the final shootout

The newspaper Le Nouvelliste sums up the feelings of the Swiss fans after this week, grateful for a team that usually goes unnoticed at big events, and has a big title “Merci!”.