the Swiss mountain of culture and sport

After so many months without traveling, adventurous minds are looking for destinations that, if possible, have it all: nature, culture and, if possible, plenty of open space to practice sports and relax. The first option that comes to mind will probably be the most crowded … so why not think of a place that has all that and is also a little more exclusive?

That place is the Schilthorn mountain and its surroundings, in central Switzerland. On its slope is the Alpine village of Mürren, which welcomes visitors in its hotels and tourist apartments. Both in the winter and summer months, you can find a multitude of possibilities to enjoy outdoor sports (hiking, mountain biking, Via Ferrata, skiing in winter …), simply stroll discovering landscapes or even climb ride the gondola and enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the Alps from the revolving restaurant at the top.