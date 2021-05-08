The Swiss management company GAM joins the hard core of relevant Ecoener shareholders

Related news

The family of relevant Ecoener investors. The Swiss investment manager GAM Investments This Friday declared 4.76% of the capital of the Spanish renewable through one of its funds domiciled in Ireland. The firm joins the Swedish bank Handelsbanken and the Ybarra Careaga family.

In fact, with this position it overtakes the Nordic entity, which yesterday was discovered as the holder of 3.32% of the last company to be listed on the Spanish stock market. In this sense, the portfolio of GAM Investments is made up of a total of 2.71 million shares, reaching a market valuation of about 16.3 million euros.

With this position, it is revealed where the bulk of the placement of shares to which Ecoener proceeded, for a total of 16.95 million shares, has gone. The business saga that leads Carmen Ybarra placeholder image lead this cast like owner of a 6.147% of the capital stock of the ‘novice’ of the Spanish stock market.

The secretary buys

In addition, the non-director secretary of the company, Ignacio Gómez-Sancha, has revealed that it was one of the individuals closely linked to the company who attended its initial placement. Specifically, through a form sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), it is discovered that the owner of 200,000 shares of the company, equivalent to 0.35% of its share capital.

The transaction has been posted as a purchase in the Continuous Market at a rate of 5.9 euros in which their placement was finally fixed. A price that lasted very little during its debut and that already represented a strong cut compared to the most optimistic forecasts of the company, which had established a maximum starting price of 7.25 euros per share.

Shot to highs

In his debut this Tuesday, the president of the company, Luis de Valdivia announced that 40% of the placement was carried out among Spanish institutional investors. He also announced that the rest was distributed among investors “from Northern Europe and England”, at the same time that he assured that most of them with strategies “of very long term specialists in renewable investments”.

In the heat of the news that confirms Acciona’s objective of spin off its renewable energy division into an independent and listed company, purchases were returning to a sector that, for the moment, has stopped having pending debuts on the calendar after Opdenergy’s step back. Thus, this Friday Ecoener played highs since its premiere three days ago, with increases of 15% up to 6.3 euros.