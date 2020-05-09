Curious new strategy of central banks that increasingly cause distortions of all colors, just appeared one of the big buyers of those FAAMGs that completely distort the SP 500, because those 5 values ​​are almost 25% of the index and not stop climbing

The hare has raised the web zerohedge.com in this article that you can read here:

When markets collapsed, the Swiss National Bank embarked on FAAMG purchases

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/markets-crashed-swiss-national-bank-went-faamg-buying-spree

Go ahead that the Swiss central bank is a somewhat ‘rare’ entity and that it has nothing to do with the central banks in use.

It is an entity that is formed with 40% of capital of the cantons in which the Confederation is divided, public money. 15% are held by canton banks. And 40% by individuals. It is publicly traded and distributes dividends. As they see absolutely nothing to do with a “normal” central bank.

Starting from this base, their investment in shares is quite active, but not in the way that the Bank of Japan buys to sustain its market, but here they do it as an investment or as they say to “increase foreign exchange reserves.”

But let’s move on to the aforementioned article.

These are the total positions in shares of said central bank:

Starting in March, in the middle of the crash, he began to buy in a very active way.

A very strong increase in certain stocks at the end of the first quarter and you can see at a glance what kind of securities are … the FAAMG …

MSFT: + 23% AAPL: + 21% AMZN: + 23% GOOGL: + 22% FB: + 23%

Well you see, a very strong hand that is responsible for part of the rise of the FAAMG that distorts the Nasdaq and the SP 500 upward. Since the market believes that this type of securities are not harmed by the crisis but rather benefits them. And there is no stronger hand than this … there is no particular thing about this belief …

Incidentally, the Swiss central bank lost 36 billion euros on the stock market in the first quarter, the largest loss in its 113-year history.