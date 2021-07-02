The sweetest end of the ‘era Plaza’

07/01/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

When on June 2, Movistar Inter won the first quarterfinal match at the Palau, a Barça that had just lost three finals and in which a part of the squad, including the coaching staff, already knew they would not continue. seemed touched and practically sunk.

So, the great merit of Andreu Plaza throughout these four weeks has been to regain the trust of the team and get them to abstract as much as possible from their future to focus on the goal of making Barça’s dream of the fifth league come true.

In this sense, it must be remembered that the five-time league champion only added one point in the first five days when he was involved in the Final Four of the Champions corresponding to last year. He even came within 19 points of a Levante to which the final came back yesterday, since the first point ‘flew’ from the Palau on penalties after the locals crashed four balls into the wood.

A difficult start

Andreu Plaza leaves in the best possible way a bench He arrived in the summer of 2016 to replace Marc Carmona, who remains the most awarded coach in the section.

The Girona-born inherited a team that did not play in the Champions League and from which the emblematic Gabriel, Saad, Wilde and Lin left with Rómulo, the goal Juanjo and the Colomense Adolfo as star signings.

Andreu Plaza, in his first season on the bench

| IGNASI WALLS

It was not an easy ‘premiere’, since Sergio Lozano was seriously injured in the World Cup before the start of the season, Barça fell in the second round of the Copa del Rey against Levante, at the end of January Romulo ‘broke’ and also said goodbye to the Spanish Cup in the quarterfinals. At least they made it to the league final and qualified for Europe.

The first title

In the summer of 2017 an almost unpublished drummer left in the previous course for injuries. Before, Rómulo’s contract had been terminated and Leandro Esquerdinha and Leo Santana arrived as the main signings.

Finally, on May 5, 2018, the Barça team won the Copa del Rey against Jaén Paraíso Interior with a great goal from Aicardo in extra time (4-3) and broke a 1,463-day drought without titles.

Plaza embraces Rivillos after winning the 2018 Copa del Rey

| .

That season the team made more than enough merits to conquer a league title that escaped against Inter in Torrejón in the fifth game on penalties minutes after Spain defeated Iran in the World Cup in Russia.

Winning team

Finally, the arrival of Marcenio in the winter market of the 2018-19 season from the Russian Gazprom-Ugra led the step forward that the team needed to win.

The signing of Marcenio was an absolute success

| FCB

Andreu Plaza managed to build a champion team which for more than a calendar year was reminiscent of Marc Carmona’s, the best in the history of the section. In this way, a league ‘fell’, two Spanish Cups, two King’s Cups and one Super Cup.

The Champions

Confinement made a Barça team fatal that lost in the quarterfinals against Levante in the ‘invention’ of the express play-off and a league conditioned by the postponement began fatal Final Four of the Champions, which was played in October at the Palau. There Andreu Plaza’s Barça touched the sky lifting their third European Cup after defeating KPRF in ‘semis’ and ElPozo in an epic final.

The team also won the postponed Final Four of the Copa del Rey, but then came Sergio Lozano’s serious injury, the knockout in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals and the defeat in the finals of the Spanish Cup, the Super Cup and the Champions League. . At least the ending was happy and the fifth league polished the Blaugrana era of a gentleman from the benches.