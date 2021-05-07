The Swedish Federation asks for an audience in the Champions League final

05/06/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

Carla puig

Barça got a place in the Champions League final last Sunday at the Johan against PSG where, at no time, the chants and encouragement of the fans culés were lacking. All of them, in principle, will have to stay in Barcelona and follow the most important game of the Barça team this season on television. And it is that, for now, the public in Gothenburg is not allowed.

Health restrictions in Sweden only allow a maximum of eight people to enter the stadiums, a rule that would change next Monday, May 17, thus expanding to 500 spectators. The match between Chelsea and FC Barcelona will be played on May 16 at 9:00 p.m.. Namely, only three hours they separate the final from the fans.

To remedy it, the Swedish Football Association (SVFF) has asked to the Minister of Sports, Amanda Lind, and the Public Health Agency that 500 people be allowed into the final of the Women’s Champions League Gamla Ullevi Stadium.

“We are talking about one of the most important events in world women’s sport And, of course, it is sad that it is not possible to celebrate with the crowded stands. But 500 viewers is much better than eight & rdquor ;, the ASF president said in a statement, Karl-Erik Nilsson. He also added that “Given that there are only a few hours to go before the new rules come into force, we have asked the Public Health Agency and the Government for a solution that allows apply the new capacity of fans in the stadium during the final match “.

The general secretary of the SvFF, Håkan Sjöstrand, He has been optimistic about the response of the Government and the country’s health authority and assumes responsibilities to solve the situation. “The final of the Champions League it is a unique event, and with the ambition we have to continue hosting major international events, it is important to show that we have the support of decision makers“, said the secretary.