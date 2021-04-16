The Swedish coupe expands its range with an access version

The first time we saw the Polestar 2 was in February 2019. Thanks to the Volvo’s technological capabilities and the financial muscle of Geely created a premium model willing to break schemes. Its predecessor already set the bar high, but with this product they confirmed their intentions in the electric market. The problem is that his great technical level made the official sale price it will rank far above some of its rivals.

So far what those responsible for Polestar have decided to expand their mechanical range to introduce a basic version. Thanks to this arrival, the Swedish coupe improves its price-product-technology ratio allowing a wider public to notice it. With everything, don’t expect its price to drop at the level of a Dacia, since the firm moves perfectly in the premium spectrum. We tell you its secrets so that you can judge it yourself.

The Polestar 2 arrives with a single electric motor and 231 hp of power

As you can imagine, the Polestar 2 access version it’s more technically simple than the one we know. In this case, its engineers have decided to do without the electric motor that drives the rear wheels. In this way, we have a single impeller on front shaft, although with a revised development. That is, it does not offer half the power compared to the most capable, but has been tuned to deliver 172 kW (234 CV).

But this is not the only advantage that the Polestar 2 presents in its access version. Although the thrust is reduced by 174 hp, the approved average autonomy not. This is because it keeps the same lithium ion battery with 78 kWh of energy capacity of his older brother. In this way, according to the estimates of the Swedish firm, it can reach 420 kilometers with a single charge. This is according to the EPA, so we will have to wait for the WLTP.

Related article:

EuroNCAP gives 5 stars to the new Cupra Formentor and Polestar 2

In case we want the most powerful Polestar 2, you will be in luck as the endowment is enriched with new packs. The most important is the Pilot Pack, which has a large number of security and assistance systems. For his part, Performance Pack allows you to configure parameters such as suspension or brakes. To it must be added the Plus Pack, which adds premium elements such as a panoramic roof or a vegan interior.

As a novelty, the Plus Pack includes a mechanical heat pump. According to Polestar, it helps to increase autonomy, as it uses the ambient temperature or that of the powertrain to reduce battery consumption and heat the interior of the passenger compartment. For now we don’t have their prices, but it will be below the most complete “2”. It remains to be seen if it will reach Spain.

Source – Polestar