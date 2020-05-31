The SDGs govern the efforts of nations toachieve sustainable development by 2030. However, the task involves not only governments and international institutions, but, as the United Nations emphasizes, “everyone is necessary to achieve these ambitious goals.”

One of the essential actors is the business sector, which must align its strategies and actions with the SDGs to minimize its negative impacts and protect our future. In addition, include the SDGs inCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR)of companies is not at odds with profitability and contributes to improving their reputation and generating trust and respect from users.

Companies like Mercadona have understood that we all have a lot to gain if we assume a leading role in the change and, therefore, they have aligned their strategies and operations with the2030 Agenda, adopting a firm commitment to the fulfillment of its objectives.

In this sense,the supermarket chain has signed the Global Compact since 2011, initiative through which the United Nations Organization promotes the differentSustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the company’s involvement is embodied in numerous actions with which, throughout the year, it has worked to respond to the needs raised by those SDGs that are most influenced by the impact of its activity.They are as follows:

1. End of poverty

Mercadona collaborates with initiatives and associations whose objective is to help reduce poverty among the most disadvantaged groups.

2. Zero hunger

Collaboration with soup kitchens and food banks favors food redistribution by facilitating access to healthy food for people at risk of exclusion.

3. Health and well-being

For Mercadona and Totaler Suppliers, the most important thing is to offer a wide assortment of fresh and healthy products with maximum food safety.

4. Quality education

Mercadona constantly enhances the skills and knowledge of the workforce and is committed to continuous training through, for example, collaborations such as the one it maintains with EDEM Escuela de Empresarios.

5. Gender equality

It is governed by the principle of equity “same responsibility, same salary” and offers the same opportunities for internal promotion to the entire staff, as detailed in the Equality Plan signed with the unions.

6. Decent work and economic growth

Mercadona’s staff has stable and quality employment, with fixed contracts and wages above the sector average.

7. Industry, innovation and infrastructure

It collaborates with manufacturers and suppliers to promote shared and sustainable growth that generates value, through jointly developing novelties and improvements in the assortment with a success ratio of 82%.

8. Reduction of inequalities

Mercadona offers equal conditions and opportunities to the entire workforce, without any type of discrimination. one

9. Sustainable cities and communities

It maintains a full commitment to the protection of the environment and the efficient use of natural resources and the circular economy.

10. Responsible production and consumption

Both Mercadona and the Totaler Suppliers that collaborate with it apply good practices and promote responsible production.

11. Climate action

Mercadona has its own Environmental Management System with the aim of optimizing its processes and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

12. Underwater life

It works together with suppliers to ensure their commitment to the sustainability of fishery products.

13. Alliances to achieve the objectives

Mercadona collaborates closely with different entities and associations.

.