The Sussex’s first Netflix production will be about the Invictus Games

The Olympics style competition was Created by Harry in 2014 and exclusively for Injured Servants and Veterans. According to Archewell, the production will be a docuseries and will be titled Heart of Invictus.

The documentary will detail how athletes prepare for the next competition to be held in 2022 in The Hague in the Netherlands. It will have several chapters and reveal stories of passion, resilience and hope from the participants, as well as the challenges faced by organizers.

“From the first Invictus Games in 2014, we knew that each competitor would uniquely contribute to a mosaic of endurance, determination and resolve. This series will provide communities around the world with a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors in his way to the Netherlands next year, “Harry explained in a statement.