The Sussexes’ revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey is Emmy-nominated

During the interview, both Meghan and Harry made strong revelations about their royal life and the powerful reasons why they decided to separate and become financially independent. Among the confessions the Duchess made that caused the most stir was when she revealed that a family member was concerned about how dark would Archie’s skin color be at birth and when he explained that the confrontation he had with Kate Middleton before his wedding caused her to cry and not the other way around, as the media reported at the time.

Harry and Meghan in the interview with Oprah on CBS. (CBS)

Furthermore, Harry confessed that his father and brother were “trapped” by the Institution. His interview marked the return to the public eye of the Sussexes after leaving royalty. According to different reports, 17.1 million people saw it and it was the subject of thousands of headlines.