Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), called the cancellation of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season premature, after the French government banned sporting events due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

“IT WASN’T THE IDEAL”

In an interview with an international media, the sports leader admitted that the clubs are waiting for what the health authorities determine. “My opinion about canceling the season so early is that it is not ideal, because many have shown that they can play, with the exception of some championships. For me, this decision is premature, but it is up to the government to say what the clubs can do,” he said. the manager.

On April 28, the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, announced that sports activities could not be carried out in Gallic territory, at least until September 1, which is why the First Division tournament ended.

NO AMATEURS

Despite this, the head of UEFA is confident that the French government will allow matches to take place behind closed doors and thus allow Paris Saint Germain and Olympique Lyon to play their pending UEFA Champions League commitments at home. .

“I respect this decision, which was not asked of us because it was made by different organizations in France. I do not see why the French authorities would ban a match without spectators,” he said.

The Amiens SC team was sentenced to relegation at the abrupt end of the season, so they will take that decision to court.

Took them by surprise

French soccer teams were preparing the final stretch of the season.

n Paris St. Germain was proclaimed league champion.

n Lyon asked the authorities to complete the campaign.

n There is concern about club finances.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad