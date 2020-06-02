Enrique Ponce, in the Plaza de Zaragoza, during the 2018 fair.Javier Cebollada / .

The uncertainty regarding the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic and the lack of precision of the measures that will be applied to public shows after phase 3 of the de-escalation are the reasons that lead bullfighting companies to suspend bullfights and fairs that should be held. even in the months of August and September.

Meanwhile, the right-hander Enrique Ponce has advanced to the Applause portal his intention to dress in lights at the beginning of August in the Javan town of Navas de San Juan, to fight four bulls of his own livestock in a celebration that could be televised and that would open a rejoneador.

This gesture is still an isolated case, since the nearly 300 celebrations of all kinds that have already been canceled in Spain and France arenas since the state of alarm was decreed -including those of Fallas, Feria de Abril, San Isidro and San Fermín-, are added now, and through express announcements, another hundred length among which they were to be held from July 15 onwards.

The determination that the companies of the Santander, Huelva, Gijón, Pontevedra or Malaga and Almería fairs will take is still unknown.

Thus, it is already public that in August there will be no verification of the transcendence of the Great Week of San Sebastián and the so-called Corridas Generales de Bilbao, the two most important bullfighting events of the season in the Basque Country, which, between them, arrive to the dozen celebrations. Both northern cycles, traditionally set in the second fortnight of that month, coincide on dates with another large number of bullfights and heifers during the time when the bullfighting campaign reaches its maximum intensity.

At that time of the year, the fertilizers of Cuenca and Ciudad Real (whose plaza is under construction) or Madrid of Colmenar Viejo and San Sebastián de los Reyes, which have also been canceled, like the Dax and Béziers, in Gallic lands.

Before, in the second fortnight of July, the celebrations of the July fair in Valencia, Azpeitia (Guipúzcoa), Tudela (Navarra) or Roquetas de Mar (Almería) will not take place, in addition to the bullfights and bullfights of the French girls from Mont -de-Marsan, Bayonne, Mejanes or Beucaire, among others.

Later, in the first fortnight of September, when the number of bullfights and heifers reaches its highest peak in Europe, as significant as municipalities and companies have already made public, such significant events as those of Murcia and Albacete or the bullfight of the Mutiny in Aranjuez (Madrid).

The determination that the companies of the Santander fairs will make, for the end of July, of Huelva, Gijón, Pontevedra or Malaga and Almería, in the month of August, and of the septembrinas of Valladolid, Salamanca, Guadalajara, Palencia, is still unknown. Ronda or Nimes, French square is where the presence of the right-handed José Tomás was planned.

So far, only the companies in the Plaza de Avila in Arévalo – which will offer two bullfights and a cut show between July 17 and 19 – have only made public their decision to organize celebrations, whatever the sanitary conditions imposed. – Astorga (León) -a bullfight in mid-August- and Illescas (Toledo), in early September.

As for French squares, the organization of the Istres fair, which was to have been held in June, has transferred a smaller subscription to October, the month in which a charity festival in the town of Samadet.

On the other hand, during the next few weeks, the bullfights without picadors of the Andalusian Schools Competition will be held in different squares, sponsored by the regional government and broadcast by Canal Sur TV, although without the presence of the public in the stands.