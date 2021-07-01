The ‘suspense’ increases and the first lawsuit for election scrutinies arises after the error of the NYC Board of Elections

While waiting for the New York City Board of Elections (BOE) to amend the error of having included 135,000 “test” ballots in your preferential vote count, the results of the primary elections for municipal offices touch the limits of the suspense and chaos, but they are also under a cloak of doubts, criticism and pressure of political leaders demanding a complete overhaul of the electoral system.

Now, to this already complicated electoral plot, is added a judicial complaint filed by the campaign of the Democratic candidate for Mayor Eric Adams, who this Wednesday afternoon filed a lawsuit in the Kings County Supreme Court for a judge to supervise and review the primary ballots on June 22, “if necessary.”

“We are notifying the other campaigns of our lawsuit, as required by law, because they are interested parties. We invite the other campaigns to join us and petition the court, as we all seek a conclusion clear and reliable for this election, “Adams spokesmen said in a statement.

This “earthquake” around waiting for the results of a query that released the system of preferential vote Choosing the Democratic and Republican candidates for different municipal offices was by definition supposed to involve a long wait to know the names of the final candidates. But, now, he faces the recognition of a initial failure in the vote count.

The BOE admitted Tuesday night that it had not removed the additional ballots from the system that had been used to test new software voting by classification.

That technically means that when the records of votes cast for the first round of the results were extracted, both the mock votes such as those cast by voters the day of the in-person voting, last Tuesday, June 22.

“Board staff have removed all test ballot images from the system and will upload only election night results, making cross references with the software of election night reports for verification. We apologize for this inadvertent error ”, stated the Electoral Board.

pic.twitter.com/y70z7ZYYgK – NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 30, 2021

Who does it add to? Who is left?

While waiting until press time, the numbers of a new tabulation of the first round of voters, some candidates who are in a very close ‘duel’ for the mayoral candidacies they strongly targeted more thorough reviews of the overall process.

Now in the midst of waiting for the new posting and review, the big question is: who will add or subtract the 135,000 votes that will be removed from the first rounds?

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who from the first polls has remained at the head of the consultation to become the Democratic standard bearer to the Mayor of the Big Apple, was the one who drew attention to the numerical inconsistencies in the first screenings last Tuesday.

“This error recognized by the Electoral Board was regrettable. It is critical that New Yorkers trust your electoral system, especially when we classify the votes in an election for the first time ”, the candidate said.

So far, with the results released Tuesday and still uncorrected, Adams had the support of 51.1% of voters, with 368,898 votes counted in the newly launched preferential voting system, which allows voters to give their support to up to five candidates. They still need to be scrutinized 130,000 other votes sent by mail that will not open until next July 6.

Adams campaign sources told The newspaper that “while the process is more transparent, the trends of the initial results will be clearer.”

Garcia and Wiley waiting

Meanwhile, the second most supported candidate, Kathryn García, former commissioner of the City Health Department, who was about 16,000 votes behind Adams, charged against the electoral board.

“The publication by the BOE of incorrectly classified election votes requires a further explanation transparent and complete. Every classified election and every absentee vote must be counted accurately so that all New Yorkers have faith in our democracy, ”he said.

In the first count, which is now being reviewed, only the first option marked on the ballots by voters was taken into account, but as no candidate reached the required threshold of more than 50%, progress was made in counting the rest of preferences expressed by voters, eliminating candidates one by one with less support in each round.

“Unfortunately, it is impossible to be surprised. Previously, the BOE mishandled tens of thousands of mailings on ballots during the June 2020 primaries. Once again we have seen mismanagement that has resulted in a lack of confidence in the results, not because there is a flaw in our electoral laws, but because those who implement it have failed too many times, “said candidate Maya Wiley, who in the first rounds fought for the second position of the count, to choose the candidate who would potentially be the replacement for Bill de Blasio.

Spokespersons for the campaigns Garcia and Wiley, while waiting for the new computations, they agreed that “it is still on the table that the city have a Mayor ”.

Likewise, the current municipal president Bill de Blasio requested a “Structural reconstruction” full of the board that organizes the electoral elections in the city. And he added that he has been pushing for reform after “he himself waited hours in line to vote last fall.”

“A legislative action it is the next necessary step ”, concluded the Mayor.