Business closings and movement restrictions, since the state of alarm was decreed last March 14, have caused sales to skyrocket e-commerce 50%, a percentage that places your level of tension at the peaks reached during Black Friday. An avenue in which many merchants have taken refuge to save furniture from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Nonetheless, merchants are chaining four consecutive months of declining sales, after a ‘black’ April with a drop of more than 80% in cash. Some devastating figures that could cause the loss of 7,000 million euros in the remainder of the year according to data from the Business Association for Textile, Accessories and Leather Trade (Acotex). Faced with this scenario, businesses have opted for online and promotions as the ganador winning horse ’.

One of the owners who has found her best option online is Rocío Mendivil, which has a clothing store, accessories, decoration, fashion magazines and collectible toys, better known as a concept store, under the name of Amen. «I decided to take the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to relaunch my business, because I could not stay at home with my arms crossed and the blind of my business down, “he says.

40 packages a day

«I have saved my store with online sales and now I send 40 packages a day», she says surprised by the great reception on her new e-commerce platform and explains that «the rhythm of my day-to-day work would not have allowed me to do it at another time and I never thought that I would be able to finish my website in just 15 days ».

After more than 80 days with the blind lowered, the online store has saved Mendivil’s business and catapulted him to success: «I have considered closing my physical store in Malasaña and focus my concept store on e-commerce, since since the launch I have managed to increase my turnover », he affirms.

The best-selling products

“Vases, figures and cushions have been the best sellers since the pandemic began,” although he emphasizes that “the handmade products, which only lasted a few hours on the web, an advantage for billing since I do not have to pay any brand or supplier and I have more margin in the final ticket ».

Sales that have helped the owner pay the invoices. “With the blind down, it would have been impossible to meet all the costs that go from rent, to electricity and water bills,” he explains. Although this month a new invoice has been added: social networks. «I have decided to invest in Instagram and Facebook to generate more direct traffic to my store».

Improvisation weighs down the businessman

For his part, Mendivil assures that «improvisation in the adoption of measures by the Government of Pedro Sánchez It has generated mistrust in the consumer and uncertainty in the entrepreneur, a clear example is that some clients continue to call to make an appointment when it is no longer necessary »and criticizes “lack of clarity”.

Given the uncertainty, the owner has been forced into debt: »I have decided to ask for a ICO to have more liquidity, although it has been like a jug of cold water going into debt just when I had just paid off all my credits after four years, “concludes Rocío Mendivil.

