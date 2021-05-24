The surroundings of the cathedral and the Lonja de València change their skin

Two of the main squares in Valencia, that of the Queen and the group formed by those of the Mercat and City of Bruges they have just completed a month under construction. The pedestrian redesign of both enclaves adds a budget of 18.3 million euros and it has a European funding percentage of 35%. The works in the area around the Lonja began on April 22 and, four days later, those in the square next to the cathedral did.

A month later, the Plaza de la Reina begins to cease to be recognizable. As they have informed 20 minutes From the Department of Sustainable Mobility, promoter of this remodeling project, various types of work are currently being carried out. On the one hand, the excavation of planters and the underground container pit, as well as the demolition of the helicoidal access ramps to the underground car park and the removal of the existing pavement.

In addition, work on removing, loading and transporting topsoil continues, demolitions inside the parking and the connection and disconnection of services, and the press kiosk and ONCE are also being moved.

Regarding the actions external to the reference work, the excavation of the trenches of the pipes on the part of Iberdrola and Emivasa, as well as with the archeology works that they carry. In addition, some of these trenches are beginning to be filled and the one that Iberdrola is opening in the eastern part of the square and on La Paz street continues.

Pavement removal work in Plaza de la Reina EDUARDO MANZANA

Regarding the archaeological finds, has been located 80 centimeters deep, in an Iberdrola ditch in the Plaza de la Reina, two walls of ashlars and masonry that form a corner possibly belonging to a public building (the hypothesis of a small late Roman-Visigothic basilica is used ) destroyed between the 5th and 6th centuries, according to the ceramic and construction remains found so far.

Remains of mural painting, tegulas, masonry and ceramic fragments and a pot have been recovered. Currently, the Department of Culture must determine whether to continue excavating at this point, and archeology work continues on the sidewalk between Calle de la Barchilla and Calle dels Cabillers.

During the next two weeks It is planned to continue with the demolitions of pavements, the removal of furniture, the archaeological monitoring in the excavation of trenches and the movement of earth. The irrigation and lighting pipes, the replacement of services and the execution of sewage collectors and scuppers will also be carried out.

View of the Santa Catalina tower from Calle de la Paz, taken by the works EDUARDO MANZANA

In the Peace street, in the next two weeks, pipes will be installed and the «neighboring» work of Emivasa will continue. The objective is to be able to finish this canalization and then open the foundation of the curb of the north sidewalk, where new irrigation canalisations will also be executed.

In the surroundings of the Lonja and the Central Market The Integral Water Cycle is still operating in most of the area with the previous canalization works. According to reports from the Department of Urban Development and Renovation, this service is working in part of the Ciudad de Brujas square, in Vieja de la Paja and Bolsería streets and in María Cristina avenue, where archaeological remains of the old town have recently been found. calle de las Fuentes (with houses from the 16th to the 19th century) and the old tram lines.

Works in the city of Bruges square EDUARDO MANZANA

At the moment, the redevelopment works are limited to a part of the square of Bruges (the one that is seen raised). In the coming weeks, the City Council plans to advance these works in Two phases: a first focused on the Brujas area, Calle Vieja de la Paja and Boatella, and later with a second phase around Bolsería and María Cristina. These works will mainly consist of the removal of current materials and subsequent paving.

Pedestrian axis from Les Corts to the North Station

The renovation strategy for the center of València also includes the current provisional pedestrianization of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, the definitive process of which continues with a contest of ideas. In this way, a large pedestrian axis will be configured that will go from Les Corts Valencianes (practically next to the old Turia riverbed) to the North Station, from north to south.

Mobility

The duration of both interventions and their magnitude will necessarily cause inconvenience to users who want to access both environments and the closest businesses. For this reason, actions have been planned to minimize these impacts.

In the surroundings of the Plaza de la Reina, the entire mobility. After the diversion of the EMT lines that passed (and stopped) through the square, Calle de la Paz will remain open, but from Marqués de Dos Aguas it will only be for authorized buses and vehicles, and it will be closed temporarily the underground car park, which is also being renovated.

The streets adjacent to the square and Calle del Mar between Plaza de la Reina and Calle de las Avellanas will be cut while the work lasts, where a point will be relocated to loading and unloading. The other two points for these tasks will be in Corretgeria street and next to Santa Catalina square.

As for the stop taxis, relocates to La Paz, at the height of Comedias. The neighborhood’s access to housing and access to shops is guaranteed. According to Mobility, once the first days have passed and drivers have become accustomed to cuts and U-turns, there have been no major incidents.

The trade asks for “coordination” and to spread that the center is still open

However, the Commerce It had already been suffering from sanitary restrictions and you can see posters announcing places available in the square. The manager of the Merchants Association of the Historic Center, Julia Martinez, attributes it to a combination of the high rents in the area and the prospect of the works after 14 months of sharp drops in billing due to the pandemic. For this reason, ask “more coordination” between municipal services so as not to perpetuate the archeology or the Integral Water Cycle works prior to the redevelopment itself.

Commercial premises available in the Plaza de la Reina, next to the works EDUARDO MANZANA

In addition, he asks the City Council to “fulfill the commitment to inform citizens through a campaign that the center remains accessible.” In the same way, it calls for “some kind of support” to guarantee the viability of these businesses, whose turnover is 30% linked to tourism.

In the case of the environment Central Market, the Association of Sellers made a “very positive” balance after the first week of works. Customers can normally access public car parks and through any means of transport. Sellers carry out loading and unloading in the basement, accessing directly from the parking lot.

The EMT lines that have had to modify part of their route are 7, 27 and 73, with detours and alternative stops. Likewise, customers can continue to access by bicycle and park it on floor -1 of the Center Històric-Mercat Central car park, since the bicycle hooks have been eliminated in the Plaza Ciudad de Brujas.