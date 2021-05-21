The surreal scene of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi entering a hotel with a woman on his shoulders

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has starred in a surreal scene with a woman entering a hotel with a woman on his shoulders in front of the press cameras that were in the place.

The rider was going to stay in a hotel in Madrid with a woman that set off all the alarms if he had fallen in love again.

His fame as a conqueror and this new image left in the air if it would be a new illusion.

He himself has wanted clear all doubts in this sense, aware that the images would generate controversy, through social networks.

“With my little helman. What courage that is helmanite“he joked next to a photograph of the two of them together.

Escassi thus confirmed that it was not a new love if not his sister with whom he has a close relationship.