The surreal moment in which Rahm is disqualified by Covid and breaks into tears in front of hundreds of fans

The situations that have caused the Covid-19 in the most ordinary moments of the life of any person they have touched surrealism. This is how you could call what happened this Saturday in The Memorial, the golf tournament of the PGA Tour when Jon rahm he was leading the test. The Spanish won this championship in the last edition and had everything to face to do it again this year. But the virus did its thing and forced him to abandon the appointment that takes place in the state of Ohio.

The world number two got the news from the PGA Tour medical staff as he was leaving the 18th green on Muirfield Village Golf Club. The Basque was notified on Monday that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. This meant that he would have to be passing tests on a daily basis, although this did not prevent him from competing whenever he tested negative. In addition, you would have restricted access to covered facilities.

Rahm had tested negative every day, but his most recent test, conducted after the conclusion of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning and before the start of his third round in the afternoon, came back positive at 4:20 pm, while I was still on the tour. A PGA Tour medical advisor requested a confirmation test on the original sample, which came back positive at 6:05 p.m. when Rahm was finishing his third round.

Wow. Rahm tested positive for Covid and has to withdraw. With a 6 shot lead. pic.twitter.com/ySwaIXQaNq – Until. (@UntilGolf) June 5, 2021

Desolation washed over Rahm, who couldn’t hold back the tears as he had to leave the field. He was leading at the end of the third round with hits (-8) and a cumulative of 198 (-18), but this situation made him have to stop competing. Everyone took to him through social media, including the owner of Muirfield Village, Jack nicklaus: “He has played absolutely brilliant golf this week. Neither the PGA Tour nor Jon has had a choice. On behalf of the Memorial, our thoughts and hearts go out to Jon and his family.”

