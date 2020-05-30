Times are hard for the coronavirus. The professional competitions had to stop with the championships still to end and little by little they are resuming behind closed doors. This is what happened in the final of the Austrian Cup where Salzburg has been proclaimed champion after defeating Lustenau 5-0. Due to security measures has occurred a pretty surreal celebration.

The current champion of Austria lived one of the strangest days in its history. They won with authority and revalidated the title achieved last season. They imposed their dominance with ease despite being a different shock by not having their fans to cheer them on during the match. Even so, they managed to add a new trophy for the club’s showcases, thus overcoming the departure of their star Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund.

During the celebration the Salzburg players were placed on the marks arranged on the canvas deployed by the organization, separated with the safety distance indicated. Never before had something like this been experienced. Normally, they are usually all together waiting for the captain to arrive with the glass to lift it. But the situation that the world is experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to experience a celebration of this style.

RB Salzburg won the cup and the covid-19 celebration looks like ‘Yellow Humor’ pic.twitter.com/L6Kc3ouoLk – Toni Padilla (@Toni_Padilla) May 30, 2020

These measures have been adopted to be able to resume the competitions and avoid contagions, with the intention of ensuring the health of the players, staff and coaching staff of the teams. Although that does not mean that the celebration will be saved for history for how and at what moment it occurred. Of course, a joy in the form of a title in these difficult times that run are always pleasant.