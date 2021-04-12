The surreal and terrifying moment of Cristina Cárdenas, Rocío Carrasco’s examiner, in ‘Viva la vida’: “You will not sleep”

Cristina Cárdenas, examiner of Rocío Carrasco, and knowledgeable, according to her, of what was happening in her couple with Antonio David, came this Sunday to Viva la vida.

On the set she recounted how she had witnessed the alleged mistreatment that Carrasco denounces having suffered by the former Civil Guard in the docuserie that is currently being broadcast.

A tense and hard moment that was broken when Cárdenas asked to send a message to Antonio David. Thus, looking at the camera, she got up from the sofa where she was being interviewed by Emma García and sang the song from the Freddy Krueger movies, which ended with a warning: “You will never sleep again”.

The presenter, in shock, He assured that he was scaring her. Like the rest of the collaborators, who, along with the viewers, did not believe what they had just seen. “It is the most surreal moment of my entire career”said the Basque.

A moment of just a minute and a half that it was a trend in the networks throughout the Sunday afternoon.