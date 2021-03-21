The surprising videos that show how the bees behave inside the hive

A group of German researchers has managed to carry out a project that has made it possible to discover how operation has never been seen before inside a beehive and the behavior of bees.

Scientists from the Goethe-Universität in Germany, led by Paul Siefert, managed to set up a camera to observe how European honey bees (Apis mellifera) behaved.

Thus, the images of German scientists have captured how the insects cleaned, cared for the larvae and they even committed cannibalism. The study has been published by PLOS One.

“With our videos, we want to bring the processes of a social colony of insects in fully operational to classrooms and to homes, facilitating ecological awareness in modern times, “said Paul Siefert.

“We encourage the non-commercial use of our material to educate beekeepers, the media and the public and, in turn, draw attention to the general decline in biomass and the diversity of insects, “he added.

The decline in the population of bees has been a constant in recent years, without there are definitive conclusions about the reasons for this drop in the total population.

The disappearance of the bees is an environmental problem of the first order, due to the pollinating task they carry out.

“In a previous project, my colleagues and I investigated the effects of insecticides on the care of baby bees within the colony, using long-term video recordings “Siefert added. “Since there was great interest in my videos on the development of bees inside the honeycomb cells in the scientific community and the public, I decided to publish more behavioral videos that were also recorded during this time,” revealed the scientist.