The surprising thing about the Urbanista headphones is not their active noise cancellation, but they are solar charged

Active noise cancellation has become the perfect excuse to renew headphones, but some manufacturers want to go further. It is the case of Urbanista and his new headphones ‘Los Angeles’, which bring a very special surprise: the solar charge.

This model has a very similar design to the Miami model that it presented in January, but it also has an integrated solar panel along its headband, something that allows you to recharge your battery. both outdoors in the sun and indoors with artificial light.

Wireless headphones that charge while you wear them

The idea raised by Urbanista is not entirely new: JBL wanted to do exactly the same in December 2019 with headphones that he launched on IndieGogo that never saw the sunlight.

The technology of those JBL is actually the same for which Urbanista is now betting. It is the Powerfoyle system developed by Exeger, but unlike JBL, Exeger has been able to work with Ubanista because their headquarters are curiously in the same city.

That of course makes things easier for the production of headphones that can be recharged both with sunlight and with indoor light where we use the headphones. According to the manufacturer, one hour of sun exposure ensures sufficient energy for three hours of playback, but if the day is cloudy we would get two hours.

That does not mean that we cannot use conventional charging methods: the 750 mAh battery can also be recharged through the USB-C port, and according to Urbanista autonomy reaches 50 hours of playback.

The headphones feature microphones for use with voice assistants, but also over-the-ear detection, ambient sound mode and even an adapter for aircraft headphone jacks.

Urbanista Los Angeles is expected to be available in early summer. Its price will be 169 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom.

