Yedinci Kogustaki Mucize (Miracle in cell 7) is one of the most commented movies of the moment. Exhibited in Netflix, It is a Turkish film that is a remake of the Korean film of the same name, released in 2013.

Directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, it tells the story of a father with an intellectual disability and a girl full of innocence who only has him and by chance they are separated.

The little girl who stars in the film is called Nisa Sofiya Aksongur. In her short career she has been critically acclaimed and is quite an Instagram star, where she accumulates half a million followers.

The drama that is among Netflix’s favorites has earned Nisa fame around this side of the world and has sparked some comparisons to another famous girl, Alaïa Costa López, daughter of the famous Adamari López.

And is that in addition to being charismatic, the large clear eyes and sympathy make them bear an incredible resemblance.

Needless to say, its success on social networks, since Alaïa has a not inconsiderable number of 810,000 followers.

What do you think?

