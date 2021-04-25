The surprising side effects of alcohol consumption on the liver, according to science



Excessive alcohol consumption causes serious damage to liver cells and thereby leads to various serious diseases.

Today we all want to be healthier and to extend life expectancy. Based on this, experts in medicine and nutrition emphasize on the benefits of following a healthy lifestyle that encompasses the balance of various factors: diet, daily physical activity, good rest and stress management, and of course it is just as important to avoid excesses. In such a way that it is not surprising to say that a high consumption of alcohol is one of the habits that most affects health and, more specifically, liver function.

It’s true that a glass of wine every now and then won’t make a big difference to overall health. In fact, there are various scientific references and studies in which it is proven that the occasional and measured intake of wine can give the body a boost of antioxidants and is related to good heart health. However, overindulging with wine, or any other type of alcohol, can start to have some serious negative side effects on the liver.

In fact, medical specialists have found that drinking a large amount of alcohol during the week and continuing through the weekend are strong warnings that urge us to urgently reduce consumption or even talk to a professional focused on addictions. For more context, according to data released by the Addiction Center: consume 2 to 3 alcoholic drinks a day or worse still drinking in excess of 4 to 5 drinks in a row, it can damage your liver. If your current health consumption is similar, it is time to know the main side effects that this habit will have on your health and liver.

1. Alcohol can cause fat to build up in the liver

Excessive alcohol consumption can cause two different types of alcohol-related liver disease, both of which are significantly detrimental to health. The first is fatty liver disease, which can occur from drinking a large amount of alcohol for a short period of time (ie, excessive alcohol consumption). And second is alcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as alcoholic steatohepatitis, occurs when excessive alcohol consumption causes damage to liver cells, promotes inflammation and weakens the body’s natural defenses. According to the National Health Service, drinking an excessive amount of alcohol, even for a period of a few days, can cause a build-up of fats in the liver. Common symptoms of liver disease can include yellow skin, abdominal pain, nausea, chronic fatigue, fever, and more. In addition, there is alarming information, as is the case of a study published by Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology, which shows that alcohol-related liver disease continues to be a major cause of liver-related mortality in the United States and around the world. However, alcoholic fatty liver disease can be reversed through various lifestyle adjustments: losing weight, exercising, and restricting alcohol intake are key aspects of treatment. In fact experts declare that go at least two weeks without drinking it will bring the liver back to normal.

2. Alcohol can cause hepatitis and cirrhosis

For many, drinking a few glasses of wine every night does not seem like a big problem compared to a night of drunkenness, however specialists have found that over time, alcohol consumption can cause some important side effects on liver health. Among the most concerning are two serious conditions: hepatitis and cirrhosis. Hepatitis is a inflammatory disease It comes from a viral infection caused by drinking a higher amount of alcohol. Cirrhosis is a permanent scarring of the liver due to long-term damage due to health conditions in the liver (that is, as a result of having hepatitis). What happens is that when you drink alcohol, some of the liver cells die. Although these cells regenerate, if excessive alcohol consumption (having more than 2 drinks a day) occurs on a regular basis, the liver may have a reduced ability to regenerate the cells that protect it and keep it healthy. And of course it is under these conditions that permanent damage occurs.

3. Alcohol slows down the liver process

While it is true that different types of liver disease can occur after excessive alcohol consumption, the actual act of drinking can cause you to the liver slows down during alcohol consumption. According to an article published in the journal Alcohol, Health & Research World, alcohol is broken down in the liver, but as we continue to drink, the process can slow down, making it difficult for the liver to break it down at the rate we drink. It is worth mentioning that it takes the body at least an hour to process an alcoholic beverage, and that period of time increases with each drink. Therefore, the higher the alcohol content in the blood, the longer the liver process will take. Unprocessed alcohol will soon reach the bloodstream, which will directly affect the heart and brain and, of course, will also make us feel intoxicated.

4. Alcohol with medications can cause liver damage

Although drinking alcohol in excess affects the health and function of the liver in different ways, mixing the intake of medications while drinking can cause adverse side effects. In fact, the legends about it that appear on the labels of alcoholic beverages are no joke. That is due to the fact that Mixing alcohol and particular medications can increase the risk of liver damageIt is also associated with the risk of internal bleeding, heart problems and more. In fact, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has a long list of medications to avoid taking with a drink, including the most common and considered harmless medications such as Benadryl or Tylenol.

The information is key to creating awarenessTherefore, knowing the secondary effects of the socially accepted habit of drinking alcohol is the key to generating a positive change in our lifestyle. The recommendation is to follow the moderate intake established by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which includes two drinks or less a day for men and one drink or less a day for women. The truth is that even in small amounts, drinking alcohol every day is not good. It is important to limit alcohol intake, find the right proportion and occasions to consume it, otherwise its effects on liver, cardiovascular and immune health will be overwhelming and of course they are associated with serious consequences in the future.

