Boris Izaguirre was the surprise guest of ‘La resistance’ on the night of Thursday, June 18 and went to the set wanting to have a good time. Sex was the main theme of her brief stint on the show, remembering that anecdote in which he explained to Rosalía what cruising is at a gala party that was being held in El Retiro, the Madrid park.

Boris Izaguirre, in ‘The resistance’

Just in case someone did not know what it was, Izaguirre looked at the public and explained that « Cruising, before Pablo Alborán was born, was something that was done among homosexual people, especially males, and that it was very dark, a lot of trees, a lot of branches, a lot of thorns and a lot of danger and a lot of disorder. And especially with that feeling of being forbidden and that it was a bit of a stinky load. I was never cruising. «

The presenter and writer was telling the singer and « then he took Brays Efe and said: ‘Well girl, I don’t understand much either, I never did it, but in the department stores, between the cereals and the rice you could eat a good dick, « remembered the guest. In addition, taking advantage of the Madrid area they were in, Izaguirre added: « I explained to Rosalía that in that park I went with my coach very early in the morning and suddenly I was cruising people who had been doing it all night. We ran between the erections « . « As between bamboo canes », asked Broncano, to which Boris clarified: « Yes, and there are very beautiful bamboos in the Retiro ».

« Make a Monica Lewinsky »

The night was full of sexual anecdotes and Boris did not disappoint when he told the next one. « In some bathrooms, in a crazy way, a very fanatic fan, decided to make a Monica Lewinsky with me. Very strong. But it was horrible, because I immediately had to go back because I am a married man, » began the guest, who assured that fan was « an interesting person, the situation promised, but it was also complicated ». But the most shocking of the anecdote was yet to come: « The strongest thing is that the person, with his mouth full (making the gesture of fellatio), said to me: ‘Introduce me to Sardá’ »