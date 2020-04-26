He knew how to play in teams like Espanyol, Villarreal, Deportivo La Coruña and Atlético Madrid. It also went through countries like Portugal, India, Belgium and Andorra. Despite never having worn the shirt of one of the two most powerful teams in Spain (Real Madrid and Barcelona), Joan Capdevilla he earned a place in his Selection by dint of good performances. This was how he managed to be part of the generation that rose with the greatest success in the history of the Red: it was world champion in South Africa 2010.

Already retired, the former left winger revealed his sympathy for Boca Juniors and he went further: he said that the decline River suffered in 2011 was even worse than that final lost by Xeneize in Madrid.

“The descent is the worst. In the final you lose a title. Of those who are in the end one has to lose, but the important thing is to be there. Obviously, the runner-up does not remember, but the important thing is that you have done things well and you are in a final, it is not all that bad. Instead, a descent is marked for life“Capdevilla said in a live Instagram made with the Sports Sect program.

The former player also revealed that he would have liked to play a game at the Bombonera: “I imagine it full. They told me that even the locker room moved a little for people. I would have liked to play a game at the Bombonera, but it couldn’t be. In the Monumental itself, there is the running track and it is a little further. Seeing the Chocolate Box full should be spectacular ”.

During his time at Deportivo La Coruña, Capdevilla was a companion of Lionel Scaloni, current coach of the Argentina team. Asked about what he would do if the Rosario called him to be part of his coaching staff, the Spanish said that it would be “a dream” and was clear: “If he called me without a doubt, I would take the first plane and show up where he called me.”

The former footballer, who knew how to play alongside stars of the stature of Xavi and Iniesta, also told details of the passing of Juan roman riquelme for Villarreal and the reasons that led to his departure from the Yellow Submarine: “He had a lot of power in the club, he even advised how things had to be done. One time he was late for a preseason and the president lowered the message ‘No one is above the club.’ So he left. “

Meanwhile, about Lionel Messi said: “If he had played for Spain, he would have won at least one World Cup. It is his great pending debt, he deserves to win one to match Maradona in world titles. Leo is better than Diego Nevertheless”.

And, finally, he referred to the importance of Diego Simeone in a club like him Atletico Madrid: “For Aleti he is like Maradona. He won everything as a player and coach. Its great success is that it has instilled an identity in the players and the fans.