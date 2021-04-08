The surprising rise of BitTorrent

As much as the price of Bitcoin faced a shocking appreciation in the first three months of 2021, this performance seems quite small. Against other cryptocurrencies that have appreciated up to 1,600% in the same period. In this sense, the surprising increase in BitTorrent can be highlighted. That like other little-known cryptocurrencies, today, they have a very significant rising percentage mark.

According to a recent publication by Valor Investe, there are some cryptocurrencies that have outperformed Bitcoin on the market in the first quarter of 2021. While BTC was up around 100%, BitTorrent appreciated 1,600%, for example.

BTT is the third in the list of the five cryptocurrencies that have appreciated the most in 2021, as seen in the report. With a cumulative appreciation of 1,657.34% to be more exact, only in the first three months of the year. Yes, BTT closed March 2021 trading at $ 0.005067, through the BTT / USD pair.

However, the report notes that BitTorrent started the year trading at $ 0.00028, thus accumulating a revaluation almost sixteen times higher than that of Bitcoin in the same period. Although it depreciated yesterday Wednesday, BitTorrent continued to rise in the first week of April 2021. Currently, BTT is trading at $ 0.009552 on the market, growing 20% ​​in the last 24 hours.

Important BitTorrent Facts to Consider That May Be Associated with the Recent Increase

First of all, the acquisition of Poloniex by Justin Sun (CEO of TRON) and other partners stands out. This in turn is accompanied by the listing of the BTT token within the international exchange. Both BTT and other tokens that operate on TRON are part of the first DeFi initiative launched by the Blockchain project team. It is also believed that this could be motivating the purchase of the digital currency.Finally, the same demand seen for the token on the main exchanges also motivates many investors to take advantage of the trend and acquire BTT while the rise continues. Last month, BTT rose significantly after the price was swayed by large holders predicting an imminent token burn that had yet to be officially announced.

BitTorrent announced some development updates on Sunday, including increased network decentralization and ending maintenance mode. The announcement of these updates also served to boost the rise of the cryptoasset.

📢 # BTFS Development Updates

✅Increase BTFS network decentralization. Guard decentralized testing on both client and server sides [50%]

✅Repair mode [done]

✅Challenge mode [doing] pic.twitter.com/ZRrS2racFj – BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) April 4, 2021

In short, BitTorrent is the largest torrent company in the world. The company’s products are widely used around the world to download files. It was acquired by Justin Sun from Tron in 2018. In recent months, the price of BTT has been on an unstoppable rally.

In essence, the surprising increase in BitTorrent is mainly due to the increased use of the BitTorrent platform. There are more than 200 million BitTorrent wallets and more than 100 million monthly active users. Also, it is mainly due to the recent surge in major altcoins.

