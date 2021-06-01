The surprising reaction of a father to the man who accidentally ran over his daughter

Unfortunately, when someone hurts us, to us or someone in our family, whether deliberately or by accident, The first thing we seek is that in such cases justice is done, which can cause us to act in a bad way against the other, many times looking for revenge.

But recently, a video that has gone viral has made many of us reflect on how it is always better to act with a cool head despite how complicated the experience we are living may be.

It turns out that On May 20, in the Guaratuba neighborhood of Curitiba, Brazil, a man was driving his car at a moderate speed and when he turned one of the streets, out of nowhere a 10-year-old girl appeared, running under the sidewalk to fetch a ball that one of her friends threw.

The driver failed to brake and unfortunately ended up running over the little girl named Hagatta, according to local media.

Quickly, the man got out of his car and when he saw what had happened, he burst into tears. Seconds later, The girl’s father appeared at the scene of the accident and, contrary to what everyone thought, approached the driver to hug him and try to comfort him because he had witnessed that the run over was an accident that he did not cause.

After the video went viral, the girl’s father explained in an interview why he reacted that way.

“I saw sincerity in his (the driver’s) heart. It was not the time to fight, we had to hug and help each other. I don’t have to forgive you, did you hit my daughter because you wanted to? It was not because he wanted to, it was a fatality. So all I ask of you, from my heart, is to pray. Pray for my daughter, so that she goes well and survives, “the girl’s father told local media.

Days later, the authorities reported that no infraction or complaint was raised against the driver, since he was not driving while intoxicated and he did not exceed any speed limit.

Now, the girl is expected to improve with the days because at first she was reported seriously.

