Little could the fans of ‘Operación Triunfo’ and ‘La casa fuerte’ expect at the third gala of the first edition of the Telecinco format a crossover was going to take place between both formats. This has been lived by the hand of Miki Núñez, contestant of ‘OT 2018’ and representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. The artist has sneaked into the space virtually and is that he has been in charge of judging one of the daily tests that the contestants of ‘La casa fuerte’ have performed with one of their latest songs, « Me vale », released during confinement by the coronavirus.

Miki Núñez in ‘The Strong House’

The ‘Residents’ have to carry out a daily challenge to win 1,000 euros that they can add to their safe. In this case, the one proposed by the program’s organization was to propose and execute a choreography on the theme « Me vale », by Núñez. These had several hours to design their small performance, which finally they showed Miki Núñez, who connected from her home via Skype. The Catalan looked totally surprised as Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun, María Jesús Ruiz and her mother Juani Garzón, Fani Carbajo and her boyfriend Christofer Guzmán and Ferre and his girlfriend Cristina danced. After minutes of indecision after what was seen, This gave the last couple as winners.

« Ferre and Cristina, you have done it even having had problems. So I, as I am on behalf of the people who try and Despite the things that happen they do it and they do it so well, you get the 1,000 euros« said the Catalan, thus giving victory to the couple, who as he himself recalled, they had discussed hours before. And it was that it did not sit well with Cristina to see Ferre dance with Leticia Sabater and not prepare with her the choreography before this challenge. « Es a test and you have to do it, we have little time (…) I am with the rule and I do not feel like spending three hours seeing you doing the mongolo, « reproached the girl, who was completely indignant with her boyfriend: » You leave me alone, leave me alone now. »

The fights of Ferre and Cristina

But this was not the only quarrel that both starred in and is that another daily test of ‘The strong house’ sparked a great dispute between the two. The challenge in this case was to cook together a paella and a tiramisu; so he took care of the main course and she took care of the dessert. The problem came with the difficulties of both of them to make their respective dishes, something that ended up triggering a shouting discussion, which made even Maite Galdeano intervene defending the girl. « Not those screams at your girl, » said Pamplona, ​​before a Ferre who demanded that he not get into that couple dispute. Finally, and after Cristina’s tears, her boyfriend did not hesitate to apologize and both ended up hugging and reconciling.