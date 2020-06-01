Bone broth is considered one of the most powerful medicinal remedies to strengthen the immune system, protect joints, reduce inflammation, and improve intestinal health.

The bone broth is highly curative, thanks to its extraordinary contribution in nutrients and essential amino acids.

Photo:

Igor Lukin / Pixabay

In recent years the bone broth has been an important element in various health trends, that is why it has been considered one of the most fashionable medicinal foods today. Bone broth is a liquid made from connective bones and tissues, normally the cow and chicken bones, in some cases including fish. It is a complete food that stands out for its richness in essential nutrients for the organism, that is why it is considered one of the best Dietary supplements for improve certain ailments and conditions.

On the medicinal benefits of bone broth:

1. It is highly nutritious

Cook the bones in water with a little vinegar over low heat help to release nutrients which are in the marrow inside the bones, is an area that stands out for being rich in vitamins A and K, fatty acids, selenium, zinc, manganese, magnesium and phosphorous. At once animal connective tissues cWith which the bone broth is made, they provide the body with natural compounds such as cartilage and collagen, when the latter is cooked turns into jelly and it has the peculiarity of providing the organism important amino acids.

2. Great remedy to protect the joints

Consuming bone broth is one of the most popular remedies today for improve the state of the joints, this is because the gelatin that forms when cooking tends to break down into collagen. The cartilage of the joints is prone to wear out with age and certain conditions, they can also shrink with continued use and it is normal that said deteriorations cause damage. According to the information revealed in a study launched in 2017 in the magazine Sports Medicine, it is proven that the intake of the gelatin in the bone broth increases the amount of collagen in the tissues in such a way that protects joints and It is a good ally for eliminate any kind of pain.

3. It helps fight osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis that occurs when the flexible tissue at the ends of the bones (cartilage) it wears outis normally a condition that occurs gradually and that tends to get worse over time. It comes with pain in the joints of the hands, neck, lower back, knees and hips, the good news is that according to a study by the Nutrition Journal it is proven that consuming collagen improves symptoms related to the joint pain, stiffness and the physical coordination problems in people who suffer from osteoarthritis.

4. Reduces inflammation and heals the intestine

Bone broth is rich in nutrients, among the most striking is its content in amino acids beneficial for health. Specific its glutamine content draws special attention that brings benefits in Digestive process and it relates to great kindness for heal the intestinal barrier, is therefore a great ally to try colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, or irritable bowel syndrome. At the same time it is a food that is attributed anti-inflammatory properties making it a great remedy for eliminate swelling and fluid retention. Also by automatically improving intestinal health you will see benefited the immune system and will increase defenses, it is a good handle of protect the body against possible infections and diseases caused by Virus and bacteria.

5. Improve sleep quality

One of the wonderful nutritional qualities of bone broth is his high amino acid content, such is the case of his contribution in glycine a substance that is directly related to its benefits for improve sleep quality. At the same time, good effects are attributed to combat chronic fatigue, is a good complement to recover after illness, extreme tiredness and to have a lot of energy to throughout the day.

6. Stimulates weight loss

Consumption of bone broth has a positive effect on weight loss, this is due to its nutritional power and because it is rich in proteins that increase the feeling of satiety. It is a good complement for calorie restricted diets, helps to eat less and fights anxiety to eat, has good effects on the acceleration of metabolism And it is very friendly to digestion.

How to prepare homemade bone broth?

Ingredients:

1 gallon of water

1 ounce vinegar

3-4 pounds of bone and tissue

Step by Step:

Add the ingredients in a large pot, it is highly recommended to use the slow cooker. Allow it to reduce to very low heat for 10-24 hours. * In this step you can also add salt, vegetables and spices to give it more consistency and flavor.

Strain with the help of a gauze or sky blanket and place in small containers that facilitate storage. The best recommendation is to place these containers in the freezer and heat them according to consumption.

Try to consume a daily portion, you will quickly notice its benefits.

.