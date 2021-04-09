The surprising decision of Facebook on the leak that affected more than 500 million of its users | Technology

In a surprising decision, Facebook does not plan to notify you if your personal data was exposed in its latest security hole.

During the weekend it was announced that more than 533 million phone numbers and personal data of Facebook users had been leaked, among which were 11 million Spanish accounts, and although it was thought that Facebook would have to warn affected users so that they were aware of future attacks against their data, it seems that those responsible for the social network have made another decision.

And it is that sensitive user data such as phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, full names, locations, dates of birth, biographies and even email addresses have been discovered in a publicly accessible hacker forum, and that is a big problem because although there is no bank information or passwords, cybercriminals could use social engineering to extract the rest of the data for years to come.

In a surprising move, a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters that the company “does not plan to notify users whose data was exposed.” Facebook itself has pointed to Reuters There are two reasons why they consider it unnecessary to notify users: one of the reasons is that they are not entirely clear which users would need to be notified and on the other that users cannot do anything at all since the data is already publicly available.

Last Tuesday, Facebook pointed out on its blog that it believes that the data was extracted through its contact importer sometime before September 2019, so that the data would have been in the hands of cybercriminals for quite some time even though now this database has been made public. The social network claims that they have made changes to the contact importer and that they have already plugged the security hole.

At the moment we advise you to check if you have been a victim of this great leak of Facebook personal data through the free tool Have I Been Pwned ?, and of which we have already explained how it works.